It’s claimed Kerry community waiting 95 years for funding

It’s claimed a community in Kerry is waiting 95 years for funding.

Councillors from the South and West Municipal District received a deputation from members of Inch Community Council, who were seeking increased investment in order to improve services offered at Inch Beach.

Speaking on behalf of the deputation, Michael Kennedy says Inch Beach is the second-most visited tourist attraction in Kerry, second to Killarney National Park.





He says, despite this, there has been no investment in services or infrastructure for decades.

Mr Kennedy claims tourism in the peninsula is imbalanced; he says tourist hubs in Dingle and Killarney are neglecting the areas in between, to the detriment of the county.

The community group is seeking a footpath and promenade in order to protect beachgoers, a children’s playground, toilet facilities and the resurrection of plans for a golf course.

An extract from the Kerryman newspaper, dated 1924, was circulated to councillors at the meeting; it spoke of the need for investment at Inch Beach.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who brought the deputation, says Inch Beach is a treasure, which is currently underutilised and underfunded.

In response, John Breen, Director of Services with Kerry County Council, says the council recognises the value of Inch Beach and he’s committed to working with the community in an effort to address their concerns.