It’s claimed a dangerous road in North Kerry is now on Shane Ross’s radar.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District Councillor Aoife Thornton was part of a deputation which met Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross yesterday to discuss the Dale Road.

Also known at the Rathscannel road, the Dale Road is the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.





Kerry County Council was given approval earlier this year to carry out an appraisal, which includes some element of design.

However, funding for substantial works has not been secured.

Junior Minster Brendan Griffin and Fine Gael Councillor Aoife Thornton met Minster Ross yesterday to discuss a number of issues, including funding and safety.

She claims there have been four accidents over the past 6 months, with both locals and tourists going off the road.

Councillor Thornton says she’s happy with how the meeting went and now believes the Dale Road is on the Department’s list.