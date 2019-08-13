Claim that vulnerable adult was deceived into handing over cash in dog-fouling scam

Castleisland gardaí are investigating a report that a group of people deceived a vulnerable adult into handing over cash by telling him he had to pay a fine for dog-fouling.

The alleged incident happened on the town’s Main Street at 8.30 last evening.

It’s reported that a car with three people pulled up and told the alleged victim that he had to pay a fine of 200 euro because his dog had fouled even though this hadn’t happened.

It’s understood the man gave them 140 euro because he was afraid they would take his dog.

Castleisland councillor Bobby O’Connell says what happened to the alleged victim was cruel and heartless.