Claim that thousands of Kerry hospital beds could be freed up

A healthcare workers’ alliance claims that hundreds of Kerry bed spaces could be freed up if the next Health Minister properly supports and uses their expertise.

The Health and Social Care Professions Alliance (HSPCA) represents almost 40,000 professionals including radiographers, chartered physiotherapists, dietitians and speech and language therapists.

Jennifer Feighan of the HSPCA says their services can be used to prevent people needing to attend hospital and more funding should be targeted to this area.

She says the alliance has the expertise to take more than 7,000 people out of the acute system: