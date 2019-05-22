Claim that South Kerry Greenway is vital for area

It’s claimed that a proposed greenway for South Kerry would be the biggest project of its kind ever in this county.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill who says it’s vital that the 32-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to Renard comes to fruition.

However, there’s division over the compulsory purchase of land for the project.





Kerry County Council says the CPO was necessary following years of unsuccessful negotiations with landowners.

Cllr Cahill says it’s vital for South Kerry.