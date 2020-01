Liam Brosnan says staying in the Sigerson Cup helps attracts young footballers to college and a drop down to the Trench Cup would be disasterous for IT Tralee.

His side are facing a relegation play-off against Athlone IT at 1pm on Sunday in Limerick after losing the opening round to Carlow last weekend.

The IT Tralee Manager says there’s a lot at stake for the players, his fellow management team and the college.