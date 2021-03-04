Claim Killarney residential road being used as a racing track

Over a third of traffic on a quiet residential road in Killarney town is exceeding the speed limit.

That was the finding of a traffic survey carried out on St Margaret’s Road by the office of Killarney Municipal District.

Councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan told a meeting of Killarney MD that the road has turned into a bit of a racing track.

He said St Margaret’s Road, which links Rock Road with the Ballydowney Roundabout, is being used by motorists to avoid traffic on the Hans Liebherr road.

Councillor O’Callaghan asked council officials to urgently tackle the problem.