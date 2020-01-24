Claim Kerry villages will die if vacant houses issue isn’t tackled

A Kerry councillor says villages will die if the issue of vacant houses isn’t tackled.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was speaking about the Repair and Lease Scheme at the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

He said there needs to be some incentive to help address the problem of vacant houses in North Kerry.

Cllr Michael Foley asked Kerry County Council how many applied for the Repair and Lease Scheme during 2019, and how many successful applicants there were.

The Fine Gael councillor said there are empty houses in every village in North Kerry, adding tumble weeds would be seen in some villages if the issue isn’t dealt with.

The council received 14 applications under the Repair and Lease Scheme in the Listowel MD in 2019.

Nine of the applications were in areas where there was insufficient need for social housing, three others were deemed to be unsuitable as the properties were too small for modern renting standards and because of access difficulties, and one letter of offer has been issued.

The remaining property is being assessed for consideration.

The council also told the meeting it plans to promote the Repair and Lease Scheme and make it easier for landlords.