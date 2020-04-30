Claim Kerry and Cork have highest incidence of home help being withdrawn

It’s claimed Kerry and Cork have the highest incidence of home help being withdrawn.

That’s according to CEO of Age Action, Paddy Connolly.

At the start of the month it was announced that home helps were being moved from people less dependent on the service, to fill staffing gaps in nursing and residential care homes.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said COVID-19 had led to a temporary review of the level of home support they provided to some people, allowing them maintain service for people most in need.

They said those in a position to cope temporarily without the service would be impacted, and hoped family members who may not ordinarily be available, could help.

Paddy Connolly of Age Action says while some people chose to reduce their home help hours over fears around COVID-19, it seems more home helps were removed in Kerry and Cork than in other areas.