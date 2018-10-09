Claim that increase in VAT for tourism sector will lead to job losses in Kerry

Increasing the VAT rate on the tourism sector by 50% in Budget 2019 is a huge blow to the industry.

That’s according to Ken Tobin, Managing Consultant with Tralee Chamber Alliance who says one in five people in Kerry work in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Mr Tobin says the increase to 13.5% will go down like a lead balloon for those in the industry and it will lead to job losses:





Southwestern Regional President with the St Vincent De Paul, Christy Lynch says increases for those on social welfare are welcome but the devil is in the detail: