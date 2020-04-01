Claim drivers travelling faster on Kerry roads since restrictions came into effect

It’s claimed drivers are travelling faster on Kerry roads since government restrictions came into effect.

The Kerry Cycling Campaign says the dramatic reduction in traffic volume has had an unintended consequence; drivers are now travelling at higher speeds due to less congestion.

Anluan Dunne of the Kerry Cycling Campaign says, due to the coronavirus restrictions, a lot of people are either walking or cycling within two kilometres of their homes.

He says road deaths have increased by 24% so far this year, according to the Road Safety Authority.

Mr Dunne adds speed is only one factor which has made using the roads less safe in recent weeks.