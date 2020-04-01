Claim drivers travelling faster on Kerry roads since restrictions came into effect

By
radiokerrynews
-

It’s claimed drivers are travelling faster on Kerry roads since government restrictions came into effect.

The Kerry Cycling Campaign says the dramatic reduction in traffic volume has had an unintended consequence; drivers are now travelling at higher speeds due to less congestion.

Anluan Dunne of the Kerry Cycling Campaign says, due to the coronavirus restrictions, a lot of people are either walking or cycling within two kilometres of their homes.

He says road deaths have increased by 24% so far this year, according to the Road Safety Authority.

Mr Dunne adds speed is only one factor which has made using the roads less safe in recent weeks.

 

