Claim Department of Justice contradicted itself about Cahersiveen direct provision centre

The Department of Justice contradicted itself when it said it couldn’t inform the community of Cahersiveen about the opening of a direct provision centre as it was an emergency.

That’s according to a report by Special Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, Mick Clifford, who says Department officials inspected the former Skellig Star hotel last September as a potential direct provision centre location.

There have been 25 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Cahersiveen centre; that’s 25% of all COVID-19 cases in direct provision centres in Ireland.

The first of 150 asylum seekers began arriving in Cahersiveen in March; the move was part of the Department of Justice’s emergency response to COVID-19, where people were transferred from emergency accommodation to dedicated centres.

The Department earlier this year denied there were plans for a direct provision centre for the town of Cahersiveen.

Special Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, Mick Clifford says an appeal was made for potential direct provision centres last summer and the former Skellig Star hotel, Cahersiveen was inspected by a Department of Justice Office in September.

He says however the Department’s correspondence on this has been contradictory.

Meanwhile it’s also been revealed that the central heating in the hotel hasn’t worked since December, despite the Department of Justice saying it only became an issue when the asylum seekers arrived in March.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the centre isn’t fit for purpose and that the demands by four of Kerry’s five TDs to have it closed have fallen on deaf ears.

He says the residents continue to live in an infected environment, which they fear.