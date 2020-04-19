Claim further communication may be needed between Marine Minister and concerned Kerry fishermen

Further communication may be needed between the Marine Minister and fishermen in Kerry to allay fears they have over the spread of COVID-19.

That’s according to CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation Patrick Murphy.

He was speaking following a protest by fishermen in Dingle Pier after a Spanish fishing boat tried to land there last night; the fishermen say they are concerned over the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Murphy, who’s based in Castletownbere, says Minister Creed has announced measures and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, he says health services are updating people every day, and believes similar communication from Minister Creed would be helpful to allay the fears of fishermen: