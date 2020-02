Funding needs to be released immediately to repair a flood defence in Banna that was damaged during Storm Ciara yesterday.

A 100-year-old sand embankment in Banna was demolished by the storm leaving a 10 metre hole in the defence.

Resident Patrick Lawlor believes 60 houses are at risk of flooding if works are not carried out immediately.

Mr Lawlor says work carried out by the council in recent years was swept away by Storm Ciara.