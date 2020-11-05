Munster and Ireland forward, CJ Stander is urging people to watch out for each other during the lockdown.
The back row who was recently named Munster’s Player of the Year for last season and was also nominated for Guinness Six Nations Player of the tournament announced the Tackle Your Feelings Pro add-on this week and he’s been speaking to Oisin Langan.
CJ Stander Talks Rugby And Mental Health
