Civil Defence, which provides emergency medical services to Kerry festivals, to find out if it will be allowed to continue that support

The Civil Defence, which provides emergency medical services to many Kerry festivals, is to find out later today if it will be allowed to continue to provide that support.

Almost 600 festivals and community events nationally and locally could be under threat due to a licencing issue surrounding the provision of emergency medical care.

In Kerry, the Civil Defence has an association with numerous events including the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Puck Fair.

The Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council is to consider the issue when it meets today.