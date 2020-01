St Mary’s Basketball Club will be honoured at a Civic Reception after today’s Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Meeting.

The local authority is acknowledging the club’s achievement in holding the 50th Christmas Basketball Blitz last month.

Over 13-thousand people attended the five-day competition while the finals were streamed live by Basketball Ireland.

The Civic Reception will take place at the Library building in Castleisland at one o’clock this afternoon.