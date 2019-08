A civic reception for the 2019 Rose of Tralee centres will be held today.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Niall Kelleher will host the event in the Council Chamber at County Buildings in Tralee.

The Mayor of Kerry will welcome the group, who are taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival’s 60th anniversary celebration, at midday.

32 Roses will take part in the televised live shows from the Dome over the next two nights.