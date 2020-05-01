Circus staff stranded in Kerry pen poignant thank you letter to the county

Circus staff stranded in Kerry have written a poignant thank you letter to the people of the county.

Circus Vegas, which had arrived in the county immediately prior to the coronavirus restrictions, closed overnight and has been stranded in Tralee since.

Circus Vegas says the coronavirus shutdown followed a difficult period, as earlier this year their schedule had been disrupted by storms.

The Irish and family-owned circus has been camped in Ballymullen since the restrictions were imposed.

It says people in Kerry, and especially in Tralee, opened their hearts to them, and their generosity, kindness and warmth has been a lifeline.

Circus Vegas noted the help of Kerry County Council staff, local councillors, public representatives, and local organisations, whose gentle and practical humanity knows no bounds.

The local authority has also connected them to the town electricity mains and collected their bins.

Circus Vegas says it’ll remember the acts of generosity when these restrictions are lifted and will be forever grateful for people’s help during this terrible time.