Circuit of Kerry Rally Postponed

The Circuit of Kerry Stages Rally has been postponed.

The following statement has been issued:

Kerry Motor Club in line with guidelines issued by Government agencies and the HSE have taken the decision to postpone this year’s Circuit of Kerry Stages Rally due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Our priority is the health and wellbeing of all competitors, their families and our local community.

We would like to thank all the competitors who entered to date, our main sponsor The Rose Hotel, our associated sponsors, Volunteers and all the residents along our route for your support and patience during the last few months.

Although the rally was scheduled for April 5th which is currently beyond the restriction date we feel that consideration has to be given to the timeline and amount of preparation required by competitors therefore this is the only option.

We wish to advise that Kerry Motor Club have already been in discussion with Motorsport Ireland who have fully supported this decision and will endeavour to run the event on an alternative date.