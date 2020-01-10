Cinema developer surprised by Killarney councillors criticism

The developer of a new cinema has described the comments of Killarney councillors about the project being an eyesore as surprising and confusing.

Councillors at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting branded the development as a monstrosity and an eyesore and claimed that it would impact on traffic in the area.

It follows An Bord Pleanala’s decision to overturn Kerry County Council’s decision to refuse planning, which allowed the project to proceed.

Mark Anderson of Omniplex Cinemas is constructing the five screen cinema on the site of the former Torc Great Southern Hotel on the Park Road.

He told Radio Kerry that it’s unfortunate that he or any of his building team were not given any invitation in order to defend the project from the criticisms levelled at this week’s meeting of Killarney MD.

Mr Anderson added that no concerns, in relation to the design, were raised during the application process in Kerry, indeed the only item on the schedule of refusal by Kerry County Council was in relation to ‘single trip/destination car journeys’ which was what An Bord Pleanala later adjudicated on.

He also referenced the fact that Kerry County Council had given planning in the past for a 370 square meter shopping centre on the site, a project over 17 times the size of the cinema.

The new Omniplex cinema is expected to open this coming July.