CIF says delays in infrastructure projects in the South threatening the economy

The Construction Industry Federation says delays in infrastructure projects in the South are threatening the Irish economy.

Regional Director, Conor O’Connell, says the Government stated that cities in the south and west need to grow at twice the rate of Dublin over the next 20 years, but this requires a significant increase in investment.

The CIF says several critical projects including the M20, M28 and funding for urban regeneration and social housing projects are all delayed.

Conor O’Connell says if these projects aren’t fast-tracked, it’ll impede further economic growth and will result in lost economic opportunity for the region.

The CIF is calling on TDs, local authorities and representative groups to work together on delivering the projects.