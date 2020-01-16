Ciara Griffin To Captain Ireland In Women’s Six Nations Rugby

Ciara Griffin has been confirmed as the Ireland captain for the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.

The Ballymacelligott woman heads-up the 26 player squad which has been selected for a training camp this weekend.

Head-coach Adam Griggs has included two uncapped players – former Cork camogie player Claire Keohane and Munster forward Dorothy Wall.

Ireland are set to play Wales in an uncapped match in Cardiff this Sunday as part of their Six Nations preparations.

The opening game in the tournament will be against Scotland at Energia Park, Donnybrook at 1pm on Sunday the 2nd of February.