Church of Ireland services will take place in Tralee and West Kerry this Christmas.

There’ll be no Christmas Eve service in Ballymac this year, instead it will be held in St John’s in Ashe Street at 8pm.

St John’s will also host Christmas Day services at 9.30am and 11.15am.

A Christmas Eve service will also be held in St James Church, Dingle at 7pm, while Kilgobbin in Camp will hold a Christmas Eve service at 9pm and a 10am service on Christmas Day.

All services must be booked and will fully comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

To book for Tralee contact Susie on 087 936 2732 and for Dingle and Kilgobbin contact Reverend Phyllis on 085 855 85 94.