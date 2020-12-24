Church of Ireland service to be livestreamed tonight

The Church of Ireland in Kerry has announced that there will be a livestream of service tonight (Christmas Eve) at 8 o’clock.

The decision to cancel services with congregations has been taken due to the risks posed by the pandemic.

The service from St John’s on Ashe Street for the Tralee and Dingle Union of Parishes will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook page

The service will also be available to be viewed afterwards on the page and through the parish website and Facebook page.

Church of Ireland Christmas services in St Mary’s (Church of Ireland) Killarney will also be online.