Church of Ireland Christmas services in Killarney will be online.

Rector of Killarney, the Venerable Simon J Lumby, says the risks associated with holding public services are too great during the festive period.

Yesterday, with the imposition of new restrictions, it was announced Christmas religious services may take place, but will move online after December 25th.

Places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

The Venerable Simon J Lumby says the risks are too great to continue with Christmas services as scheduled in St Mary’s (Church of Ireland) Killarney.

He’s cancelled the public services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however, a service will be live-streamed on YouTube in lieu of public worship.

All masses in the Catholic parish of Beaufort will be celebrated without a congregation over Christmas as well.

Masses will be live streamed from Beaufort Church and the link can be found on the parish Facebook page.