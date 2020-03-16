Church bells to ring on St Patrick’s Day in Kerry

Church bells across Kerry will ring at 11 o’clock tomorrow to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The Bishop of Kerry says the ringing of bells is a call to prayer, a reminder of faith and an expression of social solidarity.

Public masses across the Diocese of Kerry are cancelled due to coronavirus but members of the public can still access some masses online or on parish radio.

Bishop Ray Browne says the ringing of the church bells is an encouragement to care for each other and to remain positive at this difficult time.

He asked people around the diocese to set aside a few minutes for prayer at 11am tomorrow and on Sundays.