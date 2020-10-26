Christy Thornton

Of Castleshannon, Causeway.

A private family funeral will take place for Christy with the Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in St. John’s Church Causeway, live streamed on the Diocese of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetary Causeway.

