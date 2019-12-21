Christy Murray , St. Brendan’s Park, and formerly of Moyderwell, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal at 8:00 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12:30 pm. Burial afterwards in new Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

