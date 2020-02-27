South Kerry road which was partially wash away to reopen this evening
A road in South Kerry, which was partially washed away due to surface water, will reopen this evening.Kerry County Council says the R569, which...
Kerry pharmacist says profession has received no direct communication from health agencies on coronavirus
A Kerry pharmacist says his profession has received no direct communication from the HSE or the Department of Health in relation to the coronavirus.Jack...
Storm Jorge due to hit Kerry this weekend
An orange weather warning has been issued for seven counties, including Kerry, along the west coast for Saturday morning.Storm Jorge is making its way...
That’s Jazz – February 26th, 2020
This week's extended edition of That's Jazz includes Ray Charles and Dr.John, new releases by Linley Hamilton and Darius Brubeck, anniversaries for Al Haig...
Kerry School Takes Part in National Alcohol Study – February 27th, 2020
The findings of a national study, that featured a Kerry school, have been published. The study carried out in conjunction with Drinkaware examines secondary...
Deer Cull in Killarney Sparks Debate – February 27th, 2020
Deer have been seen on the Ballydowney Roundabout in Killarney which has sparked conversation about the annual deer cull. Former county councillor John Joe...