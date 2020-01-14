reposing at St. Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Ballyvourney. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Major Injury Blow For Kerry Side Ahead Of Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final
St Brendan’s Killarney have been hit by the loss of their captain for the Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final.Mike Lenihan sustained an injury in...
Teddy Dore, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and formerly of Asdee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass...
Christy Lucey, Ballymakeera, Co. Cork.
Thefts and burglaries in Kerry continue to rise
The number of thefts and burglaries in Kerry continues to rise.That's according to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, which detailed the...
Calls for plastic bottle vending machine in Tralee
A councillor wants to vending machines to be piloted in Tralee in a bid to reduce plastic bottle waste. Sinn Féin's Pa Daly said it...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERMinister for Sport Shane Ross says there will be no government bailout of the FAI.The Minister was speaking following a meeting with a UEFA...
Former Kerry Captain Tips County For All-Ireland Glory
Former Kerry All-Ireland Minor winning captain Mark O’Connor has tipped the County to win the Senior Championship in the next few years.Last year saw...