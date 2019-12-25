Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Christy Heffernan, Gearhadiveen, Kenmare.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.