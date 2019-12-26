Christy Heffernan, Gearhadiveen, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday (Dec 26th), from 5pm -7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.  Family flowers only please.   Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit , University Hospital Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR