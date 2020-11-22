Christy Brosnan

Knockbrack Knocknagoshel.

A private family funeral will take place for Christy.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Tuesday, November 24th at 11.30 AM and will be live streamed on St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Donations in, lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers Knocknagoshel.

Pre-deceased by his sister Hannah Mai, brothers, Joe and Mike. Christy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Kathleen sons, John, Timmy, Mikey, Patrick, Brendan and Noel, daughters Mary and Catriona, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jack and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

