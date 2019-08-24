Christopher (Christy) Harrington, Lower Reen, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this (Saturday) evening (Aug. 24th) at 9 o’clock. Reposing on Sunday evening (Aug.25th) from 5 o’clock – 7 o’clock, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug.26th), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.