Gardaí are appealing for information after a large number of items, including Christmas presents, were stolen from Ardfert.

Garda Kathy Murphy says Christmas presents, electrical goods and cosmetics were stolen from a home in Tubrid Cross, Ardfert on December 12th between 10am and 11am.

Garda Kathy Murphy says it was a very unfortunate incident.

She says it’s believed a silver or grey Audi was involved in this incident and is appealing for information: