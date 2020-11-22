Christmas lights in Tralee to be switched on in online ceremony this evening

The Christmas lights in Tralee will be formally switched on in an online ceremony this evening.

Due to Level 5 restrictions, Kerry County Council’s Tralee Municipal District is unable to present its annual Christmas Lights Ceremony in-person.

Instead, it has come up with ‘When Christmas Comes to Town’, a 360-degree virtual reality Christmas lights ceremony.

The ceremony will be available at 7.00pm this evening on Kerry County Council’s YouTube channel and the social media platforms of Kerry County Council and the Tralee Chamber Alliance.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien, says the councillors and staff have come up with a Kerry first and a novel way of bringing the celebration and joy to our capital town.