Christmas in Killarney festival to go-ahead in different and COVID-friendly format

The annual Christmas in Killarney festival will go ahead in a different way this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the magic parades or the ice skating rink will not take place.

However, local groups and organisations have ensured there will still be plenty festive cheer throughout the town.

€25,000 is being invested in additional street lighting features and the Tree of Light will still shine brightly in the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral.

Elements of the parades, including the floats, will be placed at various locations for the public to view, while Santa’s sleigh and postbox will remain on Main Street.

The festival is possible, albeit in a different format, due to the combined efforts of Killarney Municipal District Council, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and the Christmas in Killarney Committee.