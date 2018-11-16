Christmas Jumper Day – Registration

Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day in support of St.Vincent De Paul is back for 2018!

This years event, which to date has raised over €60,000, is being held on December 7th

To take part, all you have to do is wear your Christmas Jumper & donate to the St.Vincent de Paul. Everyone taking part is encouraged to make a minimum donation of €2.





You can donate directly to your local St Vincent de Paul office or shop in Kerry or drop your donation in to Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee or Glebe Lane, Killarney and we will get the money to St Vincent de Paul.

