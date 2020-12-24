Christmas Jumper Day raises €23,000 for the St Vincent de Paul in Kerry

Radio Kerry’s annual county wide Christmas Jumper Day, sponsored by Garveys Super Valu, has raised €23,000, surpassing the €15,000 target for 2020.

It was the seventh year of the fundraiser, proceeds of which go to the St Vincent De Paul in Kerry and brings the amount raised to date to over €117,000.

Hundreds of people took part in Christmas Jumper Day right across the county, on Friday December 11th , in homes, places of work, schools, crèches, factories and shops.

Junior Locke of St Vincent de Paul Kerry said they are delighted beyond words with the support and generosity of the people of Kerry. He said it shows great community spirit in difficult times. Mr Locke said the money raised has helped St Vincent de Paul to make it a better Christmas for 800 Kerry families who were facing great difficulties this year.

St Vincent de Paul operate a donation centre in Monavalley Tralee and seven stores across their Conference areas in Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel, Killorglin, Killarney, Dingle and Abbeyfeale.