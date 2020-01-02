Christmas Eve Mass – Live from St. Mary’s Church, Listowel by Fr. Declan O Connor
Gardaí warn of oil spill in Tralee
Tralee gardaí are advising motorists of an oil spill in the area.They say the spill occurred on the Tralee-Fenit Road at the Mounthawk roundabout.Kerry...
Kerry TD calls for HSE to urgently overhaul Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service
A Kerry TD is calling for the HSE to urgently overhaul the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the...
Council will find out in February if funding is allocated to North Kerry accident...
It should be known by February if funding is being allocated for an accident blackspot in North Kerry. The Dale Road, also known at the...
Christmas Eve Mass – Live from St. Mary’s Church, Listowel
Christmas Eve Mass – Live from St. Mary’s Church, Listowel by Fr. Declan O Connor
Terrace Talk – December 23rd, 2019
On this weeks Terrace Talk, the studio panel select their Kerry Team of the Decade, What the Christmas period is like for a Premier...
Trip to the Cottage – December 23rd, 2019
On tonight's 'Trip to the Cottage' we remember the late & great music maker Arty McGlynn along with Nollaig Casey, Matt Molloy, Seán Keane...