Christmas Day swims take place across Kerry

People across Kerry are preparing to take the plunge in aid of a variety of charities today for the annual Christmas Day swims.

The swimmers took a dip in Camp at 10.30

They are taking to the water in Cromane and Dundag Beach, Muckross, Killarney at 11am.

At midday, they will hit the water in Ballyheigue, Fenit, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Bín Bán strand, Dingle.

At 12.30, it’s the turn of Ballybunion, Inch and Banna

Kevin Fay from Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue says the event is an important fundraiser: