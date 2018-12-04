Christmas Day Cooking with Celebrity Chef Frank Moynihan at Abbeydorney Community Centre

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Tastes of Christmas – A celebration of Christmas Day Cooking with Celebrity Chef Frank Moynihan will take place in Abbeydorney Community Centre this Thursday 6th December at 8pm. Proceeds to Fr. Denis O Mahony’s Kenya Education Project. Admission €10.

