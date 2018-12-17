Christmas Cracker Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday. At least €4,250 must be won including a guaranteed Jackpot of €1,000. Monster raffle & lots of Christmas spot prizes.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Castlegregory man imprisoned in Greece due home to Kerry today
A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants is due to return to Kerry today.Seán...
Nine Kerry schools to take part in Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition
Nine Kerry schools are to take part in the upcoming BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin.Over 1,000 students nationwide submitted projects...
Siún Ní Shé weds Paul Geaney on poignant anniversary weekend of the late Páidí...
Kerry footballer, Paul Geaney married the daughter of the late Páidí O Sé over the weekend.Siún Ní Shé was given away by her two-year-old...
The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018
Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members...
From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday. The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish...
Call from the Dáil – December 14th, 2018
John Downing, political editor of the Irish Independent, looks at the week when events in Westminster cast a shadow over politics here.