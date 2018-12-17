Christmas Cracker Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday

Christmas Cracker Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday. At least €4,250 must be won including a guaranteed Jackpot of €1,000. Monster raffle & lots of Christmas spot prizes.

