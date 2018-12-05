Christmas Cooking Tips & Tricks in aid of Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste, Lispole

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Christmas Cooking Tips & Tricks in aid of Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste, Lispole With Mark Murphy of Dingle Cookery School will take place at The Dingle Skellig Hotel at 7pm tomorrow Thursday December 6th. Entry 10 euro & all are welcome.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR