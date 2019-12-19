Does it matter that most Christmas cards don’t display the Nativity or other religious images? Is it an unhealthy sign that we’ve lost sight of the festival’s Christian origins?
Or do the cards simply reflect the reality that Christmas is the biggest celebration of the year for everyone and it’s not just for practising Christians.
Robert Pierse, who with his wife Olive wrote a letter praising Christmas stamps with religious images, gave his views to Jerry.
Should More Christmas Cards Show Religious Images? – December 19th, 2019
Does it matter that most Christmas cards don’t display the Nativity or other religious images? Is it an unhealthy sign that we’ve lost sight of the festival’s Christian origins?