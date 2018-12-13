Christmas Bingo tonight at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Christmas Bingo tonight (Thurs 13th & 20th Dec) at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney. Turkey, Hampers & spot prizes galore as well as the usual cash prizes. For a great night out with family & friends see you at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 9pm.

