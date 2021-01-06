Christine Nicholson née Power, Doonard, Tarbert and formerly of Shanagolden, Co. Limerick.

Christine (beloved wife of the late William Norman Nicholson) peacefully at St. Catherine’s, Newcastlewest, on Jan. 5th 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert with interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.

