Christie Foley, Laune View, Killorglin and London

Funeral will arrive on Thursday 8th November at 7pm to St. James Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass on Friday the 9th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a anam dilis.
Latest News
Man charged with 2015 Tralee murder remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a man in Tralee three years ago has been remanded in custody for two weeks.24-year-old Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in...
Kerry senator punished by Fianna Fáil for launching Northern Ireland candidate
Kerry Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has been sanctioned by the party for launching a candidate in Northern Ireland for the party.The Kenmare-based...
Kerry TD says he’s not seeking to criminalise women who have abortions
A Kerry TD, who supports a proposal for the compulsory cremation or burial of aborted foetuses, says he's not seeking to criminalise women who...
Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland calls for new UHK rheumatologist to be appointed soon
The Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland says it is very saddened and disappointed following the resignation of University Hospital Kerry's consultant rheumatologist.The hospital has...
Councillor says commitment was given for pedestrian crossings in Ardfert
A Kerry County Councillor says there isn't a single pedestrian crossing in Ardfert, despite a commitment by the local authority to provide one as...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City and Juventus can join Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight.A victory over Manchester United in Turin would be...
Badminton League Men’s Division 4 Action Tonight
Tonight sees the start of the Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League.Kicking off the season will be Kingdom Castleisland against Ballyheigue A in Men’s Division...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has a preview of this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.