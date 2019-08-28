Chrissie O’Connor née Sugrue, Ardraw, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Aug 29th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care.

