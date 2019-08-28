Chrissie O’Connor née Sugrue, Ardraw, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Aug 29th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Minister urged to intervene in Kerry hospital bed closure
The HSE has confirmed the temporary closure of four beds at a community hospital in Kerry. Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says it means one third...
Drug detections made in Waterville
Gardaí say a number of detections have been made in relation to alleged drug use in Waterville.A garda source says there was police activity...
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny has named Troy Parrott in his squad for the upcoming European Championships qualifers against Armenia and...
Toiréasa Ferris to Stand Down from Politics – August 28th, 2019
The Sinn Féin county councillor announced earlier this summer that she would not be standing for the party in the general election. She has...
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on Kerry v Dublin – August 28th, 2019
The great broadcaster gives his thoughts on Sunday’s All Ireland final.
Evening Sports Update
Radio Kerry Contributor Gary O Sullivan Previews All Ireland Football Final
We continue our preview of this weekends All Ireland final decider between Kerry and Dublin.Today we speak to Radio Kerry contributor and well...
Kerry U17’s Play For Place In Mark Farren Cup Final Tonight
It’s a huge night for the Kerry District League U17 side as they face Cork City in the Mark Farren Cup Semi Final.The game...